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    Balikatan 2026: U.S., Philippine Marines strengthen community ties in Paoay [Image 1 of 10]

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    Balikatan 2026: U.S., Philippine Marines strengthen community ties in Paoay

    PAOAY SAND DUNES, PHILIPPINES

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Beauchamp 

    3d Marine Division     

    Local residents attend a community engagement event hosted by U.S. and Philippine Marines during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Paoay Sand Dunes, Philippines, May 1, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jonathan Beauchamp)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 03:27
    Photo ID: 9655608
    VIRIN: 260501-M-OY081-1008
    Resolution: 5342x3561
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: PAOAY SAND DUNES, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: U.S., Philippine Marines strengthen community ties in Paoay [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Jonathan Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: U.S., Philippine Marines strengthen community ties in Paoay
    Balikatan 2026: U.S., Philippine Marines strengthen community ties in Paoay
    Balikatan 2026: U.S., Philippine Marines strengthen community ties in Paoay
    Balikatan 2026: U.S., Philippine Marines strengthen community ties in Paoay
    Balikatan 2026: U.S., Philippine Marines strengthen community ties in Paoay
    Balikatan 2026: U.S., Philippine Marines strengthen community ties in Paoay
    Balikatan 2026: U.S., Philippine Marines strengthen community ties in Paoay
    Balikatan 2026: U.S., Philippine Marines strengthen community ties in Paoay
    Balikatan 2026: U.S., Philippine Marines strengthen community ties in Paoay
    Balikatan 2026: U.S., Philippine Marines strengthen community ties in Paoay

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    3d MLR
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