Balikatan 2026: U.S., Philippine Marines strengthen community ties in Paoay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A local resident tries on a new shirt after receiving it as a gift from U.S. and Philippine Marines during a community engagement event for Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Paoay Sand Dunes, Philippines, May 1, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jonathan Beauchamp)