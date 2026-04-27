Balikatan 2026: U.S., Philippine Marines strengthen community ties in Paoay

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Gifts and informational materials are staged before a community engagement event hosted by U.S. and Philippine Marines during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Paoay Sand Dunes, Philippines, May 1, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jonathan Beauchamp)