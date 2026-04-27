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    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Belmont Middle and High School [Image 11 of 11]

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    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Belmont Middle and High School

    BELMONT, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    260501-N-PG545-1573, Belmont, Massachusetts (May 1, 2026) U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform a concert at Belmont High School Theater in Belmont, Massachusetts, as part of their Northeast concert series. The ensemble presented three educational concerts at the venue reaching hundreds of young students. In addition to educational performances, the Cruisers performed four public concerts in support of the Navy’s Freedom 250 campaign, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 21:41
    Photo ID: 9655388
    VIRIN: 260501-N-PQ545-1573
    Resolution: 5783x3848
    Size: 5.58 MB
    Location: BELMONT, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Belmont Middle and High School [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Belmont Middle and High School
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Belmont Middle and High School
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Belmont Middle and High School
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Belmont Middle and High School
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Belmont Middle and High School
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Belmont Middle and High School
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Belmont Middle and High School
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Belmont Middle and High School
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Belmont Middle and High School
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Belmont Middle and High School
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Belmont Middle and High School

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    education outreach
    concert
    navy band
    freedom 250

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