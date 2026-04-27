260501-N-PG545-1265, Belmont, Massachusetts (May 1, 2026) Musician 1st Class Trevor Shifflett, from Stanardsville, Virginia, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers during an educational performance at Belmont High School Theater in Massachusetts. The Cruisers performed a series of concerts across the Northeast in support of the U.S. Navy's Freedom 250 campaign celebrating the nation's 250th birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 21:41
|Photo ID:
|9655367
|VIRIN:
|260501-N-PQ545-1265
|Resolution:
|6543x4362
|Size:
|8.83 MB
|Location:
|BELMONT, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Belmont Middle and High School [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.