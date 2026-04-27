260501-N-PG545-1547, Belmont, Massachusetts (May 1, 2026) U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform a concert at the Belmont High School Theater in Belmont, Massachusetts, as part of their Northeast concert series. The ensemble presented three educational concerts at the venue reaching hundreds of young students. In addition to educational performances, the Cruisers performed four public concerts in support of the Navy’s Freedom 250 campaign, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 21:41
|Photo ID:
|9655385
|VIRIN:
|260501-N-PQ545-1547
|Resolution:
|4419x2940
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|BELMONT, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Belmont Middle and High School [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.