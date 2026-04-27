U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Belmont Middle and High School

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260501-N-PG545-1547, Belmont, Massachusetts (May 1, 2026) U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform a concert at the Belmont High School Theater in Belmont, Massachusetts, as part of their Northeast concert series. The ensemble presented three educational concerts at the venue reaching hundreds of young students. In addition to educational performances, the Cruisers performed four public concerts in support of the Navy’s Freedom 250 campaign, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)