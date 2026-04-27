U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Belmont Middle and High School

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260501-N-PG545-1561, Belmont, Massachusetts (May 1, 2026) Chief Musician Francis DuBois, from Steubenville, Ohio, operates the sound mixing board during a U.S. Navy Band Cruisers educational concert at Belmont High School Theater in Belmont, Massachusetts. In addition to educational performances, the Cruisers performed four public concerts in support of the Navy’s Freedom 250 campaign, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)