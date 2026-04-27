U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Belmont Middle and High School

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260501-N-PG545-1001, Belmont, Massachusetts (May 1, 2026) Musician 1st Class Athus Delima, from Dallas, Texas, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers at Belmont High School Theater in Belmont, Massachusetts. The ensemble performed three concerts at this venue, connecting with hundreds of young students. In addition to educational performances, the Cruisers performed four public concerts in support of the Navy’s Freedom 250 campaign, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)