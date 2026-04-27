260501-N-PG545-1234, Belmont, Massachusetts (May 1, 2026) Chief Musician David Smith, from Hyattsville, Maryland, encourages students to sing along during a U.S. Navy Band Cruisers educational performance at the Belmont High School Theater in Massachusetts. In support of the U.S. Navy's Freedom 250 campaign celebrating the nation's 250th birthday, the Cruisers performed a series of concerts across the Northeast. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 21:41
|Photo ID:
|9655366
|VIRIN:
|260501-N-PQ545-1234
|Resolution:
|7661x5107
|Size:
|16.1 MB
|Location:
|BELMONT, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Hometown:
|HYATTSVILLE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Belmont Middle and High School [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.