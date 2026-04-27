U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Belmont Middle and High School

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260501-N-PG545-1234, Belmont, Massachusetts (May 1, 2026) Chief Musician David Smith, from Hyattsville, Maryland, encourages students to sing along during a U.S. Navy Band Cruisers educational performance at the Belmont High School Theater in Massachusetts. In support of the U.S. Navy's Freedom 250 campaign celebrating the nation's 250th birthday, the Cruisers performed a series of concerts across the Northeast. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)