(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Belmont Middle and High School [Image 2 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Belmont Middle and High School

    BELMONT, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    260501-N-PG545-1234, Belmont, Massachusetts (May 1, 2026) Chief Musician David Smith, from Hyattsville, Maryland, encourages students to sing along during a U.S. Navy Band Cruisers educational performance at the Belmont High School Theater in Massachusetts. In support of the U.S. Navy's Freedom 250 campaign celebrating the nation's 250th birthday, the Cruisers performed a series of concerts across the Northeast. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 21:41
    Photo ID: 9655366
    VIRIN: 260501-N-PQ545-1234
    Resolution: 7661x5107
    Size: 16.1 MB
    Location: BELMONT, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Hometown: HYATTSVILLE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Belmont Middle and High School [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Belmont Middle and High School
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Belmont Middle and High School
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Belmont Middle and High School
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Belmont Middle and High School
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Belmont Middle and High School
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Belmont Middle and High School
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Belmont Middle and High School
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Belmont Middle and High School
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Belmont Middle and High School
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Belmont Middle and High School
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Belmont Middle and High School

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    education outreach
    concert
    navy band
    freedom 250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery