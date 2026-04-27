Honoring over 20 years of service: Lt. Col. Baer bids farewell

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A program for U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andrew Baer’s retirement ceremony is displayed on a chair in the Travis Aviation Museum at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 17, 2026. Baer and his family reflected on his 20 years of dedicated service to the United States and the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)