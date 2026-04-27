Honoring over 20 years of service: Lt. Col. Baer bids farewell

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rosendo, right, 9th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator instructor, plays the national anthem with a trumpet during Lt. Col. Andrew Baer’s retirement ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 17, 2026. Baer and his family reflected on his 20 years of dedicated service to the United States and the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)