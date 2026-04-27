U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andrew Baer, right, stands by as the official party during his retirement ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 17, 2026. Baer and his family reflected on his 20 years of dedicated service to the United States and the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 13:59
|Photo ID:
|9654300
|VIRIN:
|260417-F-OY799-1084
|Resolution:
|7360x4140
|Size:
|5.55 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honoring over 20 years of service: Lt. Col. Baer bids farewell [Image 13 of 13], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.