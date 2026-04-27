Honoring over 20 years of service: Lt. Col. Baer bids farewell

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Jack Baer, son of U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andrew Baer, deliver remarks during his father’s retirement ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 17, 2026. Baer and his family reflected on his 20 years of dedicated service to the United States and the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)