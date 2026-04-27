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    Honoring over 20 years of service: Lt. Col. Baer bids farewell [Image 10 of 13]

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    Honoring over 20 years of service: Lt. Col. Baer bids farewell

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andrew Baer delivers remarks during his retirement ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 17, 2026. Baer and his family reflected on his 20 years of dedicated service to the United States and the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 13:59
    Photo ID: 9654290
    VIRIN: 260417-F-OY799-1429
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 16.01 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Honoring over 20 years of service: Lt. Col. Baer bids farewell [Image 13 of 13], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Honoring over 20 years of service: Lt. Col. Baer bids farewell
    Honoring over 20 years of service: Lt. Col. Baer bids farewell
    Honoring over 20 years of service: Lt. Col. Baer bids farewell
    Honoring over 20 years of service: Lt. Col. Baer bids farewell
    Honoring over 20 years of service: Lt. Col. Baer bids farewell
    Honoring over 20 years of service: Lt. Col. Baer bids farewell
    Honoring over 20 years of service: Lt. Col. Baer bids farewell
    Honoring over 20 years of service: Lt. Col. Baer bids farewell
    Honoring over 20 years of service: Lt. Col. Baer bids farewell
    Honoring over 20 years of service: Lt. Col. Baer bids farewell
    Honoring over 20 years of service: Lt. Col. Baer bids farewell
    Honoring over 20 years of service: Lt. Col. Baer bids farewell
    Honoring over 20 years of service: Lt. Col. Baer bids farewell

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