Honoring over 20 years of service: Lt. Col. Baer bids farewell

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U.S. Air Force Col. Lisa Palmer, left, Aeromedical Evacuation, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration Directorate deputy director of operation, and Lt. Col. Andrew Baer read the certificate of retirement during Baer’s retirement ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 17, 2026. Baer and his family reflected on his 20 years of dedicated service to the United States and the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)