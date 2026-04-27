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    ICUG evolution on display at 98th meeting [Image 8 of 8]

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    ICUG evolution on display at 98th meeting

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Sarah Zaler 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    Charles Pinnelli with NAVSUP Weapons Systems Support asks a question during the 98th International Customer User Group March 25, 2026, in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania. The ICUG is a body formed from the Foreign Military Sales community to engage with U.S. agencies through meetings, trainings and working groups to improve FMS case execution and logistics while collaborating on policy and process improvement. (U.S. Army photo by Sarah Zaler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 12:11
    Photo ID: 9653998
    VIRIN: 260326-A-IF990-1004
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.62 MB
    Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ICUG evolution on display at 98th meeting [Image 8 of 8], by Sarah Zaler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ICUG evolution on display at 98th meeting
    ICUG evolution on display at 98th meeting
    ICUG evolution on display at 98th meeting
    ICUG evolution on display at 98th meeting
    ICUG evolution on display at 98th meeting
    ICUG evolution on display at 98th meeting
    ICUG evolution on display at 98th meeting
    ICUG evolution on display at 98th meeting

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    TAGS

    security cooperation
    foreign military sales
    USASAC
    partners and allies
    continuous transformation
    reforming foreign defense sales

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