Brandon Blymire, a logistics management specialist with the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command, takes notes during the 98th International Customer User Group March 25, 2026, in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania. The ICUG is a body formed from the Foreign Military Sales community to engage with U.S. agencies through meetings, trainings and working groups to improve FMS case execution and logistics while collaborating on policy and process improvement. (U.S. Army photo by Sarah Zaler)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 12:11
|Photo ID:
|9653990
|VIRIN:
|260325-A-IF990-1022
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.59 MB
|Location:
|NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ICUG evolution on display at 98th meeting [Image 8 of 8], by Sarah Zaler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Feedback Loop to Strategic Force: The Evolution of the ICUG
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