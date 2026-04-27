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    ICUG evolution on display at 98th meeting [Image 3 of 8]

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    ICUG evolution on display at 98th meeting

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Sarah Zaler 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    Col. Aaron Brown of the U.S. Army War College speaks to attendees of the 98th International Customer User Group March 25, 2026, at the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania. The ICUG has transformed over the years to include a broader, more diverse set of topics and presenters that not only covers the traditional logistics and policy discussions but also strategic readiness for the future. (U.S. Army photo by Sarah Zaler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 12:11
    Photo ID: 9653991
    VIRIN: 260325-A-IF990-1031
    Resolution: 5748x3824
    Size: 5.08 MB
    Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ICUG evolution on display at 98th meeting [Image 8 of 8], by Sarah Zaler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ICUG evolution on display at 98th meeting
    ICUG evolution on display at 98th meeting
    ICUG evolution on display at 98th meeting
    ICUG evolution on display at 98th meeting
    ICUG evolution on display at 98th meeting
    ICUG evolution on display at 98th meeting
    ICUG evolution on display at 98th meeting
    ICUG evolution on display at 98th meeting

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    Feedback Loop to Strategic Force: The Evolution of the ICUG

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    TAGS

    security cooperation
    foreign military sales
    USASAC
    partners and allies
    continuous transformation
    reforming foreign defense sales

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