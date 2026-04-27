ICUG evolution on display at 98th meeting

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Royal Netherlands Air Force Lt. Col Peter Tijsen, a Security Assistance Liaison Officer at the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command, speaks to Col. Aaron Brown of the U.S. Army War College during the 98th International Customer User Group March 25, 2026, in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania. The ICUG has transformed over the years to include a broader, more diverse set of topics and presenters that not only covers the traditional logistics and policy discussions but also strategic readiness for the future. (U.S. Army photo by Sarah Zaler)