ICUG evolution on display at 98th meeting

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Alicia Stith, a senior central case manager with the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command, asks a question during the 98th International Customer User Group March 25, 2026, in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania. The ICUG is a body formed from the Foreign Military Sales community to engage with U.S. agencies through meetings, trainings and working groups to improve FMS case execution and logistics while collaborating on policy and process improvement. (U.S. Army photo by Sarah Zaler)