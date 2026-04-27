U.S. Soldiers with the 37th Finance Company, 27th Finance Battalion, New York Army National Guard, joined family and friends for a mobilization farewell ceremony at the American Legion, Edward M. McKee Post 131, in Whitestone, Queens, N.Y., April 29, 2026. The 37th is commanded by Capt. Kelly Girolamo and 1st Sgt. Seth Wieland is her senior enlisted advisor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 00:46
|Photo ID:
|9652859
|VIRIN:
|260429-Z-RV314-1109
|Resolution:
|4559x3039
|Size:
|5.06 MB
|Location:
|QUEENS, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 37th Finance Company Mobilization Farewell Ceremony [Image 20 of 20], by SFC Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New York Army National Guard’s 37th Finance Company Bids Farewell Ahead of Deployment
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