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    37th Finance Company Mobilization Farewell Ceremony [Image 11 of 20]

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    37th Finance Company Mobilization Farewell Ceremony

    QUEENS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn 

    369th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers with the 37th Finance Company, 27th Finance Battalion, New York Army National Guard, joined family and friends for a mobilization farewell ceremony at the American Legion, Edward M. McKee Post 131, in Whitestone, Queens, N.Y., April 29, 2026. The 37th is commanded by Capt. Kelly Girolamo and 1st Sgt. Seth Wieland is her senior enlisted advisor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 00:46
    Photo ID: 9652853
    VIRIN: 260429-Z-RV314-1076
    Resolution: 4631x3087
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: QUEENS, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 37th Finance Company Mobilization Farewell Ceremony [Image 20 of 20], by SFC Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    37th Finance Company Mobilization Farewell Ceremony
    37th Finance Company Mobilization Farewell Ceremony
    37th Finance Company Mobilization Farewell Ceremony
    37th Finance Company Mobilization Farewell Ceremony
    37th Finance Company Mobilization Farewell Ceremony
    37th Finance Company Mobilization Farewell Ceremony
    37th Finance Company Mobilization Farewell Ceremony
    37th Finance Company Mobilization Farewell Ceremony
    37th Finance Company Mobilization Farewell Ceremony
    37th Finance Company Mobilization Farewell Ceremony
    37th Finance Company Mobilization Farewell Ceremony
    37th Finance Company Mobilization Farewell Ceremony
    37th Finance Company Mobilization Farewell Ceremony
    37th Finance Company Mobilization Farewell Ceremony
    37th Finance Company Mobilization Farewell Ceremony
    37th Finance Company Mobilization Farewell Ceremony
    37th Finance Company Mobilization Farewell Ceremony
    37th Finance Company Mobilization Farewell Ceremony
    37th Finance Company Mobilization Farewell Ceremony

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    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New York Army National Guard’s 37th Finance Company Bids Farewell Ahead of Deployment

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    TAGS

    Resource Management
    NYNG
    Finance the Fight
    27FINANCE
    37FINANCE

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