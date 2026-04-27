37th Finance Company Mobilization Farewell Ceremony

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sara Mitchell, commander of the 27th Finance Battalion, New York Army National Guard, speaks to the audience during a mobilization farewell ceremony for the 37th Finance Company, who were joined by family and friends at the American Legion, Edward M. McKee Post 131, in Whitestone, Queens, N.Y., April 29, 2026. The 37th is commanded by Capt. Kelly Girolamo and 1st Sgt. Seth Wieland is her senior enlisted advisor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)