New York Army National Guard’s 37th Finance Company Bids Farewell Ahead of Deployment

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn | U.S. Army Capt. Kelly Girolamo, commander of the 37th Finance Company, 27th Finance Battalion, New York Army National Guard, speaks to the audience during a mobilization farewell ceremony for the company, joined by family and friends at the American Legion, Edward M. McKee Post 131, in Whitestone, Queens, N.Y., April 29, 2026. First Sgt. Seth Wieland is the company’s senior enlisted advisor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn) see less | View Image Page

WHITESTONE, N.Y. — New York Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 37th Finance Company gathered with families and community members at the Edward M. McKee American Legion Post 131 on April 29, 2026, to mark their upcoming overseas deployment.

The ceremony in Queens served as a final farewell for the unit, which is part of the 27th Finance Battalion, 369th Division Sustainment Brigade. The Soldiers recently completed 18 months of intensive training to prepare for their mission. Due to the sensitive nature of their mission, their destination will not be disclosed in this story.

"Over the past year, you have come together to build a rock-solid team, and you have trained vigorously to prepare for this deployment," said Lieutenant Colonel Sara Mitchell, commander of the 27th Finance Battalion. Mitchell expressed absolute confidence in the formation's skills and leadership.

Captain Kelly Girolamo, the company commander, used the event to highlight the vital role played by military families. She emphasized that the resilience of those at home allows Soldiers to remain focused on their technical mission.

"What you have given to make this deployment possible is something this unit recognizes and does not take for granted," Girolamo told the families. She pledged that the protection and well-being of the Soldiers would remain her top priority throughout the tour.

The 37th Finance Company has a extensive history of both federal and state service. The unit previously deployed to Iraq in 2009 and supported operations in Kuwait and Jordan in 2014.

Closer to home, the unit supported New York state’s response to Hurricane Sandy, the COVID-19 pandemic, and asylum seeker operations. This mission readiness is maintained through a combination of domestic emergency response and regular drill periods.

The Edward M. McKee American Legion Post 131 has hosted departure and return events for New York finance units for more than two decades. Support for the ceremony was also provided by the USO and the New York Military and Family Readiness programs.

First Sergeant Seth Wieland served as the commander of troops for the ceremony, which was attended by senior leadership including Col. Matthew Kilgore, Chief of Staff of the 53rd Troop Command, Col. Bryon Linnehan, commander of the 369th Division Sustainment Brigade and his senior enlisted advisor Command Sgt. Maj. Javier Lugo, along with Battalion Commanders Lt. Cols. David Myones and Sara Mitchell of the 369th Special Troops and 27th Finance respectively.

Following a benediction by Chaplain (Capt.) Joel Levenson and the playing of the Army Song, the Soldiers joined their families for a final reception before moving to their mobilization station.