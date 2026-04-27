37th Finance Company Mobilization Farewell Ceremony

U.S. Army Chaplain (Capt.) Joel Levenson with the 138th Chaplain Detachment, New York Army National Guard, delivers the benediction during a mobilization farewell ceremony for the 37th Finance Company, 27th Finance Battalion, who were joined by family and friends at the American Legion, Edward M. McKee Post 131, in Whitestone, Queens, N.Y., April 29, 2026. The 37th is commanded by Capt. Kelly Girolamo and 1st Sgt. Seth Wieland is her senior enlisted advisor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 00:46
|Photo ID:
|9652846
|VIRIN:
|260429-Z-RV314-1040
|Resolution:
|4561x3040
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|QUEENS, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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New York Army National Guard’s 37th Finance Company Bids Farewell Ahead of Deployment
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