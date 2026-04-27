37th Finance Company Mobilization Farewell Ceremony

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U.S. Army Capt. Kelly Girolamo, commander of the 37th Finance Company, 27th Finance Battalion, New York Army National Guard, speaks to the audience during a mobilization farewell ceremony for the company, joined by family and friends at the American Legion, Edward M. McKee Post 131, in Whitestone, Queens, N.Y., April 29, 2026. First Sgt. Seth Wieland is the company’s senior enlisted advisor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)