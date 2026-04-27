AFAS leadership visits Davis-Monthan community leaders

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U.S. Air Force retired Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas, retired, Air and Space Forces Aid Society chief executive officer, left, and Packy Lyden, AFAS chief development officer, right, meet with the 355th Wing Chapel Team to discuss AFAS programs at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 29, 2026,. AFAS provides financial assistance and support services to Airmen and their families during times of need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)