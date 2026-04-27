U.S. Air Force retired Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas, Air and Space Forces Aid Society chief executive officer, left, and Packy Lyden, AFAS chief development officer, right, meet with installation first sergeants to discuss the impact of AFAS programs. at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 29, 2026. AFAS supports Airmen, Guardians and their families by providing emergency assistance and community-based support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 19:17
|Photo ID:
|9652278
|VIRIN:
|260428-F-NX073-1025
|Resolution:
|5150x3427
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFAS leadership visits Davis-Monthan community leaders [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.