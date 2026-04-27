AFAS leadership visits Davis-Monthan community leaders

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U.S. Air Force retired Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas, Air and Space Forces Aid Society chief executive officer, left, and Packy Lyden, AFAS chief development officer, right, meet with installation first sergeants to discuss the impact of AFAS programs. at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 29, 2026. AFAS supports Airmen, Guardians and their families by providing emergency assistance and community-based support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)