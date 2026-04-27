AFAS leadership visits Davis-Monthan community leaders

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Packy Lyden, Air and Space Forces Aid Society chief development officer, left, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas, AFAS chief executive officer, center, speak with an Airman about AFAS programs at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 29, 2026. AFAS provides support to Airmen, Guardians and their families through emergency assistance and quality-of-life programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)