Packy Lyden, Air and Space Forces Aid Society chief development officer, left, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas, AFAS chief executive officer, center, speak with an Airman about AFAS programs at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 29, 2026. AFAS provides support to Airmen, Guardians and their families through emergency assistance and quality-of-life programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 19:17
|Photo ID:
|9652286
|VIRIN:
|260429-F-NX073-1210
|Resolution:
|5615x3736
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFAS leadership visits Davis-Monthan community leaders [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.