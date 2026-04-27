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    AFAS leadership visits Davis-Monthan community leaders [Image 5 of 6]

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    AFAS leadership visits Davis-Monthan community leaders

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd 

    355th Wing

    Packy Lyden, Air and Space Forces Aid Society chief development officer, left, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas, AFAS chief executive officer, center, speak with an Airman about AFAS programs at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 29, 2026. AFAS provides support to Airmen, Guardians and their families through emergency assistance and quality-of-life programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 19:17
    Photo ID: 9652286
    VIRIN: 260429-F-NX073-1210
    Resolution: 5615x3736
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFAS leadership visits Davis-Monthan community leaders [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFAS leadership visits Davis-Monthan community leaders
    AFAS leadership visits Davis-Monthan community leaders
    AFAS leadership visits Davis-Monthan community leaders
    AFAS leadership visits Davis-Monthan community leaders
    AFAS leadership visits Davis-Monthan community leaders
    AFAS leadership visits Davis-Monthan community leaders

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