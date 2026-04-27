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    AFAS leadership visits Davis-Monthan community leaders [Image 2 of 6]

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    AFAS leadership visits Davis-Monthan community leaders

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force retired Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas, Air and Space Forces Aid Society chief executive officer, left, and Packy Lyden, AFAS chief development officer, right, speak with members of the Military and Family Readiness Center at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 29, 2026. During the visit, AFAS leaders engaged with commanders, first sergeants and community partners to highlight resources available to Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 19:17
    Photo ID: 9652280
    VIRIN: 260428-F-NX073-1083
    Resolution: 5390x3586
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFAS leadership visits Davis-Monthan community leaders [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFAS leadership visits Davis-Monthan community leaders
    AFAS leadership visits Davis-Monthan community leaders
    AFAS leadership visits Davis-Monthan community leaders
    AFAS leadership visits Davis-Monthan community leaders
    AFAS leadership visits Davis-Monthan community leaders
    AFAS leadership visits Davis-Monthan community leaders

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