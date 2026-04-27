AFAS leadership visits Davis-Monthan community leaders

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U.S. Air Force retired Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas, Air and Space Forces Aid Society chief executive officer, left, and Packy Lyden, AFAS chief development officer, right, speak with members of the Military and Family Readiness Center at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 29, 2026. During the visit, AFAS leaders engaged with commanders, first sergeants and community partners to highlight resources available to Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)