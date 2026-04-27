AFAS leadership visits Davis-Monthan community leaders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force retired Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas, Air and Space Forces Aid Society chief executive officer, left, and Packy Lyden, AFAS chief development officer, right, speak at the Military and Family Readiness Center about AFAS programs at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 29, 2026. AFAS is the official charity of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force, providing financial assistance, emergency support and programs not available through standard military channels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)