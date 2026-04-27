AFAS leadership visits Davis-Monthan community leaders

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U.S. Air Force retired Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas, Air and Space Forces Aid Society chief executive officer, speaks with an Airman about AFAS programs at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 29, 2026,. AFAS offers support such as child care assistance during permanent change of station moves and car seat grants for junior enlisted families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)