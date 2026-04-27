Community members and distinguished guests listen to remarks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the newest Child Development Center at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, April 20, 2026. The new facility reflects the Army’s continued commitment to supporting service members, civilians and their families by providing safe and reliable child care.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 12:52
|Photo ID:
|9650921
|VIRIN:
|260421-A-KH314-1880
|Resolution:
|4435x2957
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CDC V: Groundbreaking for the future [Image 5 of 5], by Abigail Carey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CDC V: Groundbreaking for the future
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