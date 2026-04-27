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    CDC V: Groundbreaking for the future [Image 2 of 5]

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    CDC V: Groundbreaking for the future

    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Abigail Carey 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Mark Pollack, representing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Child Development Center at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, April 20, 2026. Pollack highlighted the direct link between quality child care and mission readiness during the event. The construction project is a partnership between the installation garrison and USACE.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 12:51
    Photo ID: 9650909
    VIRIN: 260421-A-KH314-3055
    Resolution: 2915x1943
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CDC V: Groundbreaking for the future [Image 5 of 5], by Abigail Carey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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