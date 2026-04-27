U.S. Army Lt. Col. Mark Pollack, representing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Child Development Center at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, April 20, 2026. Pollack highlighted the direct link between quality child care and mission readiness during the event. The construction project is a partnership between the installation garrison and USACE.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 12:51
|Photo ID:
|9650909
|VIRIN:
|260421-A-KH314-3055
|Resolution:
|2915x1943
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CDC V: Groundbreaking for the future [Image 5 of 5], by Abigail Carey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CDC V: Groundbreaking for the future
No keywords found.