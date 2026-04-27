CDC V: Groundbreaking for the future

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Mark Pollack, representing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Child Development Center at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, April 20, 2026. Pollack highlighted the direct link between quality child care and mission readiness during the event. The construction project is a partnership between the installation garrison and USACE.