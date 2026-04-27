CDC V: Groundbreaking for the future

Photo By Abigail Carey | Fort George G. Meade Garrison Commander Col. Yolanda Gore and Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Moore participate in the turning of the dirt ceremony with staff from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers- Baltimore District and community members during the Child Development Center V groundbreaking. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Abigail Carey | Fort George G. Meade Garrison Commander Col. Yolanda Gore and Command Sgt. Maj....... read more read more

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – The newest Child Development Center here marked a significant milestone in a groundbreaking ceremony with leaders from the garrison, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and surrounding community April 20.

“This building is an investment in our children, an investment in our families and an investment in the future,” said garrison commander Col. Yolanda Gore during her remarks. “What happens inside the Child Development Center extends far beyond its walls.”

At a cost of approximately $26 million, the facility, located off Ernie Pyle Street, will include developmental activity rooms, a commercial kitchen, outdoor play areas and advanced safety and security systems. It is designed to meet sustainability standards and long-term military construction requirements, ensuring durability and functionality for decades.

Designed to accommodate 232 children, the facility is intended to expand child care capacity and modernize services to meet the needs of a growing community. The project is being delivered in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Lt. Col. Mark Pollack, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, highlighted the direct link between child care and readiness in his remarks.

“Child care is a readiness issue,” said Pollack. “When a service member knows their child is safe, cared for, and in a quality learning environment – they can focus on the mission.”

The new facility reflects the Army’s continued commitment to supporting service members, civilians and their families, ensuring they have the resources needed to remain ready and resilient.

Construction is underway and ahead of schedule, with substantial completion anticipated in October 2027 and occupancy expected in early 2028.