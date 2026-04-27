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    CDC V: Groundbreaking for the future [Image 5 of 5]

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    CDC V: Groundbreaking for the future

    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Abigail Carey 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    Fort George G. Meade Garrison Commander Col. Yolanda Gore and Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Moore participate in the turning of the dirt ceremony with staff from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers- Baltimore District and community members during the Child Development Center V groundbreaking.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 12:51
    Photo ID: 9650917
    VIRIN: 260421-A-KH314-7815
    Resolution: 4752x3168
    Size: 5.86 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CDC V: Groundbreaking for the future [Image 5 of 5], by Abigail Carey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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