Fort George G. Meade Garrison Commander Col. Yolanda Gore and Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Moore participate in the turning of the dirt ceremony with staff from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers- Baltimore District and community members during the Child Development Center V groundbreaking.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 12:52
|Photo ID:
|9650918
|VIRIN:
|260421-A-KH314-6833
|Resolution:
|4752x3168
|Size:
|5.66 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CDC V: Groundbreaking for the future [Image 5 of 5], by Abigail Carey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CDC V: Groundbreaking for the future
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