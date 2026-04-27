CDC V: Groundbreaking for the future

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U.S. Army Col. Yolanda Gore, Fort George G. Meade garrison commander, delivers remarks during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Child Development Center at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, April 20, 2026. The $26 million facility was designed to expand child care capacity and modernize services for the growing military community. "This building is an investment in our children, an investment in our families and an investment in the future," Gore said.