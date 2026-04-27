U.S. Army Col. Yolanda Gore, Fort George G. Meade garrison commander, delivers remarks during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Child Development Center at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, April 20, 2026. The $26 million facility was designed to expand child care capacity and modernize services for the growing military community. "This building is an investment in our children, an investment in our families and an investment in the future," Gore said.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 12:51
|Photo ID:
|9650906
|VIRIN:
|260421-A-KH314-4480
|Resolution:
|4063x2709
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CDC V: Groundbreaking for the future [Image 5 of 5], by Abigail Carey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CDC V: Groundbreaking for the future
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