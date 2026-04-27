U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, speaks with a pilot from the 36th Airlift Squadron in the cockpit of a C-130J Super Hercules during an installation tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 27, 2026. The visit provided Schneider a closer look at the Wing’s mission readiness and the opportunity to engage with the Airmen executing the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 04:05
|Photo ID:
|9650001
|VIRIN:
|260427-F-LX373-1371
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.18 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COMPACAF visits Yokota Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.