COMPACAF visits Yokota Air Base

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U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, speaks with a pilot from the 36th Airlift Squadron in the cockpit of a C-130J Super Hercules during an installation tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 27, 2026. The visit provided Schneider a closer look at the Wing’s mission readiness and the opportunity to engage with the Airmen executing the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)