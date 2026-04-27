COMPACAF visits Yokota Air Base

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U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, greets an Airman assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing during an installation tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 27, 2026. The visit provided Schneider a closer look at the Wing’s mission readiness and the opportunity to engage with the Airmen executing the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)