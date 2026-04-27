COMPACAF visits Yokota Air Base

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U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, listens to Airmen from the 374th Communications Squadron talk about their Logistics Quick Reaction Force capabilities during an installation tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 27, 2026. The Log-QRF is a homegrown initiative consisting of aircrew, security, communications, command post and aerial port personnel, designed to advance Agile Combat Employment, and allow joint forces to maneuver and sustain at the speed of need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)