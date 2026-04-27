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    COMPACAF visits Yokota Air Base [Image 1 of 7]

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    COMPACAF visits Yokota Air Base

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.26.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, and Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, attends a 374 AW mission brief at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 27, 2026. The visit provided Schneider a closer look at the Wing’s mission readiness and the opportunity to engage with the Airmen executing the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 04:05
    Photo ID: 9649995
    VIRIN: 260427-F-LX373-1042
    Resolution: 5292x3521
    Size: 4.08 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, COMPACAF visits Yokota Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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