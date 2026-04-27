From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, and Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, attends a 374 AW mission brief at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 27, 2026. The visit provided Schneider a closer look at the Wing’s mission readiness and the opportunity to engage with the Airmen executing the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 04:05
|Photo ID:
|9649995
|VIRIN:
|260427-F-LX373-1042
|Resolution:
|5292x3521
|Size:
|4.08 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COMPACAF visits Yokota Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.