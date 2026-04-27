COMPACAF visits Yokota Air Base

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From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, and Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, attends a 374 AW mission brief at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 27, 2026. The visit provided Schneider a closer look at the Wing’s mission readiness and the opportunity to engage with the Airmen executing the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)