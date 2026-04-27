COMPACAF visits Yokota Air Base

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U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, receives a briefing from Tech. Sgt. Michael Ang, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of water and fuels systems maintenance, during an installation tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 27, 2026. Schneider’s visit reinforced Pacific Air Forces’ commitment to ensuring forward-based units remain ready to project air power in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)