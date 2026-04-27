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260409-N-TW242-1005 OKINAWA, Japan (April 9, 2026) - U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Wardroom

Observes the Start of the Battle of Okinawa on April 9th, 2026. Memorial to the lives lost during the battle of Okinawa. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer Trey Savitz)