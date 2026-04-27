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260409-N-TW242-1003 OKINAWA, Japan (April 9, 2026) - U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Wardroom

Observes the Start of the Battle of Okinawa on April 9th, 2026. Folded paper cranes are a prominent symbol of peace, healing, and longevity in Okinawa often created in sets of 1,000. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer Trey Savitz)