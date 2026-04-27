260409-N-TW242-1003 OKINAWA, Japan (April 9, 2026) - U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Wardroom
Observes the Start of the Battle of Okinawa on April 9th, 2026. Folded paper cranes are a prominent symbol of peace, healing, and longevity in Okinawa often created in sets of 1,000. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer Trey Savitz)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 02:11
|Photo ID:
|9649873
|VIRIN:
|260409-N-TW242-1003
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|959.13 KB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Wardroom Observes the Start of the Battle of Okinawa [Image 6 of 6], by Trey Savitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Wardroom Observes the Start of the Battle of Okinawa
No keywords found.