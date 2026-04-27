260409-N-TW242-1004 OKINAWA, Japan (April 9, 2026) - U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Wardroom
Observes the Start of the Battle of Okinawa on April 9th, 2026. Artifacts continue to be found all over the cave system at the Naval Observatory in Tomigusku, Okinawa. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer Trey Savitz)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 02:11
|Photo ID:
|9649878
|VIRIN:
|260409-N-TW242-1004
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|778.95 KB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Wardroom Observes the Start of the Battle of Okinawa [Image 6 of 6], by Trey Savitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Wardroom Observes the Start of the Battle of Okinawa
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