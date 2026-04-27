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260409-N-TW242-1004 OKINAWA, Japan (April 9, 2026) - U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Wardroom

Observes the Start of the Battle of Okinawa on April 9th, 2026. Artifacts continue to be found all over the cave system at the Naval Observatory in Tomigusku, Okinawa. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer Trey Savitz)