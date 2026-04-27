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    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Wardroom Observes the Start of the Battle of Okinawa [Image 5 of 6]

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    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Wardroom Observes the Start of the Battle of Okinawa

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Trey Savitz 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa

    260409-N-TW242-1005 OKINAWA, Japan (April 9, 2026) - U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Wardroom
    Observes the Start of the Battle of Okinawa on April 9th, 2026. The beginning of the entrance down into the tunnel system at the Naval Observatory in Tomigusku, Okinawa. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer Trey Savitz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 02:11
    Photo ID: 9649882
    VIRIN: 260409-N-TW242-1005
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 766.72 KB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Wardroom Observes the Start of the Battle of Okinawa [Image 6 of 6], by Trey Savitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Wardroom Observes the Start of the Battle of Okinawa
    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Wardroom Observes the Start of the Battle of Okinawa
    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Wardroom Observes the Start of the Battle of Okinawa
    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Wardroom Observes the Start of the Battle of Okinawa
    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Wardroom Observes the Start of the Battle of Okinawa
    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Wardroom Observes the Start of the Battle of Okinawa

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