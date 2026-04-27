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260409-N-TW242-1005 OKINAWA, Japan (April 9, 2026) - U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Wardroom

Observes the Start of the Battle of Okinawa on April 9th, 2026. The beginning of the entrance down into the tunnel system at the Naval Observatory in Tomigusku, Okinawa. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer Trey Savitz)