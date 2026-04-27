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260409-N-TW242-1001 OKINAWA, Japan (April 9, 2026) - U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Wardroom

Observes the Start of the Battle of Okinawa on April 9th, 2026. MCCS tour guide Chris Majewski talks to the group of Sailors from USNHO about the battle at Hacksaw Ridge. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer Trey Savitz)