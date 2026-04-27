The Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast

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Flight patches from previous members of the 95th Reconnaissance Squadron decorate a wall inside their heritage building at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 20, 2026. Members gathered to attend and celebrate the annual Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast, commemorating the courage, sacrifice, and innovation demonstrated by Airmen during the raids on Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)