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    The Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast [Image 6 of 6]

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    The Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.31.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Flight patches from previous members of the 95th Reconnaissance Squadron decorate a wall inside their heritage building at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 20, 2026. Members gathered to attend and celebrate the annual Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast, commemorating the courage, sacrifice, and innovation demonstrated by Airmen during the raids on Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2020
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 06:32
    Photo ID: 9644803
    VIRIN: 260420-F-WG663-1357
    Resolution: 8256x5018
    Size: 11.43 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast
    The Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast
    The Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast
    The Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast
    The Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast
    The Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast

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    TAGS

    Legacy
    55th OG
    95th RS
    WWII
    Heritage
    Doolittle Raiders

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