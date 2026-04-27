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A blue and gold pennant with the kicking mule, “Jake”, lies on top of the 95th Reconnaissance Squadron’s heritage bar during the Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 20, 2026. Formerly the 95th Bomb Squadron, Jake signifies their striking power being swift and accurate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cody J. A. Mott)